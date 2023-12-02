Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $247,000 Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after purchasing an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 114.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,735,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,021 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,025,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,755,000 after acquiring an additional 212,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,944,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,165 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 9,238 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CAG stock opened at $28.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 62.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.15.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

