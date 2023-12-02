Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.44.
Franco-Nevada Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $113.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05.
Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.
Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.
Franco-Nevada Company Profile
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.
