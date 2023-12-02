Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New $220,000 Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,378,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 69.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,679,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,710 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 34.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,475,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,769 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 488,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,586,000 after purchasing an additional 356,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CSFB cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.44.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $113.16 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $111.69 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The company has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.98 and its 200-day moving average is $138.05.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 55.10%. The firm had revenue of $309.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Free Report)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.