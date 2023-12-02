Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $100.69 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.46 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.03.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.