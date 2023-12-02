Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 1,419 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,241 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,078 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 6.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,843 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.1% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,176 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,904 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,329.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 629 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $55,766.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,955,352.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $18.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.45. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $31.60.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 149.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on RIVN. Mizuho increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

