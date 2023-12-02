Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 6,674 InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,674 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in InMode by 969.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Quarry LP grew its position in InMode by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,601 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in InMode by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INMD. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

InMode Price Performance

Shares of INMD opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.26. InMode Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. InMode had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $123.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Company Profile

(Free Report)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.