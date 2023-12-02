Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,898,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,199,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,137 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FIS opened at $59.90 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.91 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.38.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -5.08%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,315.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,694. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

