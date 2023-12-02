Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes $240,000 Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFEV. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF stock opened at $24.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $421.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.16.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.