Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Takes Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,616 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in SAP by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in SAP by 230.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,173,000 after purchasing an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,443,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $309,245,000 after purchasing an additional 612,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 7,585.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 362,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,379,000 after purchasing an additional 357,521 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SAP by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,311,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,924,000 after purchasing an additional 297,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $160.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.19. SAP SE has a 12 month low of $101.78 and a 12 month high of $160.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.