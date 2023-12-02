Bumble Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 20,218 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 268% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,487 put options.

Bumble Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of BMBL stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $12.29 and a fifty-two week high of $27.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.86.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Bumble had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $275.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Bumble’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bumble will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bumble from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bumble

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble by 43.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,106,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,104 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bumble by 305.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,745,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,091 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,821,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 453.0% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,196,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,818 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

