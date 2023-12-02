Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Purchased by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 242.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Bunge Global by 1,628.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.21. 1,034,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 861,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. Bunge Global SA has a 52-week low of $87.86 and a 52-week high of $116.59.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

