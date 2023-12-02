Buzzi (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.74

Buzzi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.74 and traded as high as $14.44. Buzzi shares last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 157 shares.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Buzzi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.76 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

Buzzi S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It has operations primarily in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Mexico, and Brazil. Buzzi S.p.A.

