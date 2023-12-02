Byotrol (LON:BYOT) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Byotrol plc (LON:BYOT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.52 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Byotrol shares last traded at GBX 0.60 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,057,733 shares changing hands.

Byotrol Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.72 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Byotrol

In related news, insider Vivan Pinto acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($10,104.84). Company insiders own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Byotrol Company Profile

Byotrol plc develops and commercialize antimicrobial technologies and products in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Professional and Consumer segments. Its product portfolio includes Actizone, a antimicrobial technology which improves cleaning performance and long-lasting protection against bacteria; and Byotrol, a long-lasting antimicrobial protection for various applications including bathroom cleaners to multi-surface wipes.

