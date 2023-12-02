Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Shares Bought by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 122.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned 0.93% of Cable One worth $34,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Cable One by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 204,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,489,000 after buying an additional 87,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,659,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Cable One by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,833,000 after buying an additional 28,412 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Cable One by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,932,000 after buying an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cable One from $1,175.00 to $1,110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Cable One from $900.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $868.00.

Cable One Price Performance

Shares of CABO stock traded up $10.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $543.00. The company had a trading volume of 88,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $585.70 and a 200-day moving average of $633.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 0.87. Cable One, Inc. has a 12-month low of $519.23 and a 12-month high of $861.89.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $10.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.40 by ($2.62). Cable One had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $420.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.49 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 43.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Cable One Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.08%.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

