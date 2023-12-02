CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of CAE worth $4,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,178,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,888 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,232,000 after acquiring an additional 217,804 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CAE by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,067,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of CAE by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of CAE by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,184,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,136 shares in the last quarter. 64.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAE opened at $20.43 on Friday. CAE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.74 and a fifty-two week high of $25.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of CAE from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of CAE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CAE from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on CAE from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

