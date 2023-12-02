Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the October 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 1,000.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Sykon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 14.63 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 14.27 and its 200 day moving average is 14.93.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Announces Dividend

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.48%.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

