Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.00

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%.

Camden Property Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Camden Property Trust has a payout ratio of 212.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Camden Property Trust to earn $6.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.4%.

NYSE CPT opened at $92.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $82.81 and a twelve month high of $127.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.23 and its 200 day moving average is $101.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camden Property Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CPT shares. Bank of America downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.69.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

