Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Raised by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cameco by 2,679.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 138,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 133,967 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cameco by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 131,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,798 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cameco by 10.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 836,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 76,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Price Performance

CCJ stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. 5,041,489 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315,997. Cameco Co. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $46.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.18 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco Cuts Dividend

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Cameco had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $428.65 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cameco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

