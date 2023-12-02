Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Decreases Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 45.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Kroger by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,783,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,816,000 after buying an additional 191,158 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new position in Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $279,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kroger Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $44.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.14. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.90 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 1.27%. Kroger’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.14.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

