Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th.

Camping World has increased its dividend by an average of 98.4% annually over the last three years. Camping World has a payout ratio of 35.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Camping World to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of CWH stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. Camping World has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.00 and a beta of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.24. Camping World had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWH. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Camping World by 2,772.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,888 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 114.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 519,850 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Camping World by 522.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 493,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,310,000 after buying an additional 414,639 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Camping World by 12,962.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 369,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 366,955 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camping World by 38.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,749,000 after buying an additional 296,992 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Camping World from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Camping World in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camping World from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Camping World from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.90.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CWH

Camping World Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.