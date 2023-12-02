Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01), reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$63.60. The firm has a market cap of C$52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.53.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CM. CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. National Bankshares set a C$62.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CM

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.