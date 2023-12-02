Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01), reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.86 billion.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$47.44 and a 12 month high of C$63.60. The firm has a market cap of C$52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$54.53.
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 71.17%.
About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.
