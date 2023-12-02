Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Bought by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,595 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,426 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Canadian Solar worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,823 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $191,044,000 after acquiring an additional 197,085 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,200,500 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $46,447,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares during the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.88. 1,185,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,485. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $45.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). Canadian Solar had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

