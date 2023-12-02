Canadian Spirit Resources (CVE:SPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Canadian Spirit Resources Inc. (CVE:SPI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
Canadian Spirit Resources Trading Down 9.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07.
Canadian Spirit Resources Company Profile
Canadian Spirit Resources Inc, a natural resources company, focuses on the identification and development of opportunities in the unconventional natural gas sector in Canada. It primarily develops the Montney Formation natural gas and natural gas liquids resource play in the Farrell Creek Montney area of northeastern British Columbia.
