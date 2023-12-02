Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Cango Stock Performance

CANG stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. Cango has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Cango alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cango

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cango in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Cango in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cango during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

About Cango

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.