Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Short Interest Up 13.8% in November

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 438,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Cannae from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

Get Cannae alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cannae

Cannae Stock Performance

Cannae stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $15.93 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($2.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $143.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.90 million. Cannae had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cannae will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.66 per share, with a total value of $933,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,975,601.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cannae

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cannae by 70.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cannae by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.