Carclo (LON:CAR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.60

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.60 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.20 ($0.12), with a volume of 2015647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Carclo Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.06 million, a PE ratio of -106.78 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 11.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 12.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22.

Carclo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carclo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carclo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.