Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Bought by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Carter’s worth $5,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 96,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 7,656.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 26,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 238.7% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 31,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 22,434 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter worth about $1,496,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carter’s by 16.1% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.67.

CRI stock traded up $2.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.31. 682,086 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,012. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.74%.

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,200 shares of company stock worth $1,479,954. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

