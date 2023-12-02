CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASI

CASI Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company has a market cap of $74.47 million and a P/E ratio of -1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. 14.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.