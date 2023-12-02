Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cass Information Systems has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CASS opened at $42.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81. The company has a market cap of $576.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cass Information Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 277.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 988 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cass Information Systems

(Get Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.