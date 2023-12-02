Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FUN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $48.82.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.3%

FUN opened at $39.32 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $47.95. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.34.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The firm had revenue of $842.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Cedar Fair by 9.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 0.9% in the second quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Cedar Fair by 2.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cedar Fair by 0.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cedar Fair by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

