Cenovus Energy Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 9,753 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 94% compared to the average volume of 5,035 call options.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:CVE opened at $17.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 2.08. Cenovus Energy has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1008 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 19.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. 50.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.43.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

