Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $63,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total value of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $517,698.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total transaction of $274,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,325,600.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.44.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.00. The company had a trading volume of 14,538,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,393. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $263.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

