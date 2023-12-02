Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $56,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ADI traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.07. 2,332,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,129,268. The firm has a market cap of $90.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.85.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The semiconductor company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.96.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 17,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total transaction of $3,129,199.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,982.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

