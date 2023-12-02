Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,763 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $53,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 3,733.3% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 2,050.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.83. 121,331,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,218,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $759.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,374.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,128,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,065 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.62, for a total value of $265,845.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,374.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,065 shares of company stock worth $8,059,240. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

