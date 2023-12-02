Cerity Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Stryker worth $64,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 39.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.7% during the second quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,307 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.30.

SYK stock traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $297.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,055. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $275.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.05. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $233.96 and a 1 year high of $306.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,242.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,236,134 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

