Cerity Partners LLC Grows Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $66,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 44.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 10.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 540,793 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $129,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,944 shares during the period. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 16,998 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,715,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Danaher from $290.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,134,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,158. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.54. The company has a market cap of $165.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

