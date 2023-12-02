Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 198.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446,398 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $35,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 133.3% in the second quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 111.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $10,728,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,255. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $54.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.80.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

