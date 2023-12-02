Cerity Partners LLC Has $31.31 Million Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 545,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,533 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $31,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MNST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,324,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,934,000 after purchasing an additional 163,004 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 65.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,938,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239,404 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,434,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,005,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,411,000 after acquiring an additional 504,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 109.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,274,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

NASDAQ MNST traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.22. 5,526,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,851,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $55.86. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,270 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

