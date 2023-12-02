Cerity Partners LLC Has $34.22 Million Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,813 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 179.1% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 17,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 11,137 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,128,000 after acquiring an additional 83,852 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Shares of TSM stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,500,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,283,137. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69. The company has a market cap of $511.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.44%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

