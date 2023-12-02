Cerity Partners LLC Has $39.11 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 718,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,838 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $39,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,465,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,497,754. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $56.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

