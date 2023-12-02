Cerity Partners LLC Has $53.92 Million Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $53,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 22.0% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 4,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,314,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 20.5% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Intuit from $565.00 to $651.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC started coverage on Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intuit from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 7,274 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $3,988,334.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $476,472.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 8,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.63, for a total value of $4,808,986.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,778,659.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976. 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $574.32. 1,334,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,579. The firm has a market cap of $160.77 billion, a PE ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $527.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.90. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.62 and a 12 month high of $599.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

