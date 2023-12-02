Cerity Partners LLC Has $55 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $54,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $449.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 856,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $445.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.