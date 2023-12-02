Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,217 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Fortinet worth $38,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 99,008.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 213,366,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,404,000 after acquiring an additional 213,151,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,202,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,402,934,000 after acquiring an additional 617,369 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after acquiring an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after acquiring an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,175,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,406,446. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, October 13th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.90.

In other news, Director William H. Neukom bought 552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $34,930.56. Following the purchase, the director now owns 291,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,449,347.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,793 shares of company stock worth $2,895,054. 17.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

