Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 83.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,208 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $58,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

AGG stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.83. 11,774,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,215,574. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

