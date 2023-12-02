Cerity Partners LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $32,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in Boeing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 523.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 90.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.87. 6,956,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,456,909. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $172.85 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.98. The company has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($6.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.71.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

