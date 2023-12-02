Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 22,191 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,191 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $48,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 411,469.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 471,880,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,751,918,000 after purchasing an additional 471,765,932 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,045,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,375,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,077 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,227,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,412,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354,626 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,160,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,112,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,561,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,401,005 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,452,770,000 after acquiring an additional 769,928 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.77.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.39. 37,048,002 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,324,732. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $132.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.33 and a 200-day moving average of $111.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,011.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

