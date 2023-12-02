Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 24,763 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,372 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $36,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBUX stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 12,506,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,426,590. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 63.69%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 in the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

