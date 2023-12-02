Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 5,578 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $44,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $11.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.19. 1,622,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,093. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $500.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $451.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.66.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

