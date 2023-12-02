Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,882,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,546 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Alphatec worth $33,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at about $6,428,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 1.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 88,894 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphatec by 17.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.58. 1,755,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,944,570. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.28. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.66 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity at Alphatec

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.30 million. On average, analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphatec news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,752,111 shares in the company, valued at $77,538,456.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,875 shares of company stock worth $3,269,645 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.86.

Alphatec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

