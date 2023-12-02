CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stake Lowered by Granahan Investment Management LLC

Granahan Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,287 shares during the quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of CEVA worth $8,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 24.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,765,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in CEVA by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,434,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,664,000 after buying an additional 257,773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CEVA by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 245,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 25,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in CEVA by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Roth Mkm downgraded CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CEVA from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

CEVA traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.58. The stock had a trading volume of 262,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,811. CEVA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.38 and a 1-year high of $36.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.36.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $24.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. CEVA’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

