CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Update

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 2,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.08 per share, with a total value of $51,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,793,126.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other CF Bankshares news, Director David L. Royer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,012 shares in the company, valued at $480,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,126.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $99,990. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CF Bankshares by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Bankshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,704 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CF Bankshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,939 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CF Bankshares by 65.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFBK opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.51. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

